UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Banco Popular Espanol SA:
* Says to sell all the shares of its unit Popular Servicios Financeros to ABANCA Corporacion Bancaria for 39 million euros ($42.5 million)
* Says sale represents a gain of 6.7 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 6 Italian insurer UnipolSai Assicurazioni has almost doubled its stake in BPER Banca and is considering a deal to combine the small lender with Unipol Group's banking unit, La Repubblica reported on Saturday.
BERLIN, May 6 German government officials have proposed giving Britain access to the European Union's single market in return for a fee, Focus magazine said on Saturday citing a Finance Ministry report.