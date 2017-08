April 3 (Reuters) - Bancorp Wealth Management New Zealand Ltd:

* H1 2016/2017 revenue sharply higher: NZ$ 17.6 million ($12.31 million) (previous year: NZ$ 9.9 million)

* Net profit after taxes jumped by NZ$ 4.6 million from a loss of NZ$ 1.9 million in first half of 2015/2016 financial year to NZ$ 2.7 million in first half of 2016/2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.4296 New Zealand dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)