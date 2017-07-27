FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BancorpSouth Inc announces corporate entity restructuring
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 12:28 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-BancorpSouth Inc announces corporate entity restructuring

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Bancorpsouth Inc

* BancorpSouth Inc - as part of a plan to effect a corporate entity restructuring, entered into an agreement and plan of reorganization

* BancorpSouth Inc - agreement whereby co to be merged with, into unit BancorpSouth Bank with bank continuing as surviving entity following reorganization

* BancorpSouth Inc - upon completion of restructuring, outstanding shares of bank's common stock will be cancelled and cease to exist

* BancorpSouth Inc - Upon completion of restructuring, outstanding shares of co's stock to be converted into equivalent number of shares of bank's common stock

* BancorpSouth Inc - shares of bank's common stock expected to be owned by co's shareholders in same proportion as their ownership prior to reorganization

* BancorpSouth Inc - following restructuring, expected that bank will be a publicly traded co listed on NYSE under ticker symbol currently used by co, "BXS."

* BancorpSouth Inc - bank will have same board of directors following reorganization as company had immediately prior to closing of reorganization

* BancorpSouth Inc - plan of reorganization has been approved by boards of directors of company and bank

* BancorpSouth Inc - executive officers of company will hold same positions and titles with bank following reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

