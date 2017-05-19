FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Bandai Namco Holdings unit to establish joint venture with Drecom
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 19, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- Bandai Namco Holdings unit to establish joint venture with Drecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19(Reuters) - Bandai Namco Holdings Inc

* Says its unit BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. plans to establish a joint venture in Tokyo with Drecom Co Ltd , on Aug. 3

* Says this joint venture will be mainly engaged in development and operation of platform, and will be capitalized at 247.5 million yen

* Says BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and Drecom will hold a 51 percent stake and a 49 percent stake in the joint venture respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Rpezqu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

