6 months ago
BRIEF-Bangkok Land updates on legal proceedings
February 16, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bangkok Land updates on legal proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bangkok Land Pcl

* Refers to exchangeable bond item issued in 1993 and 1994 by Bangkok Land (Cayman Islands)

* 7 noteholders of CHF note jointly filed request to Grand Court of Cayman Islands for winding up of Bland Cayman, claiming that it is insolvent

* Deutsche Trustee has filed a case requesting Bangkok Land (Cayman Islands) for payment of outstanding $34.2 million

* Unit is currently preparing and gathering information to defend the case

* Says cases will not have any impact on the operations and financial status of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

