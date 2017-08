March 31 (Reuters) - Bank Audi Sal:

* Entered into agreement with M1 Financial Technologies (Holding) Sal (M1 Financial Technologies), to sell its electronic payment and card services business for price of U.S.$185 million

* Following completion, Bank Audi will continue to perform all customer-facing functions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)