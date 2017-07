July 20 (Reuters) - BANK CLER AG

* HALF-YEAR PROFIT 2017 OF CHF 18.8 MILLION (1HY 2016: CHF 22.7 MILLION)

* H1 GROSS INTEREST INCOME ROSE BY 3.5% TO CHF 87.1 MILLION