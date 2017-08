BRIEF-Bank Millennium Q4 net profit 131.5 mln zlotys, above estimates

March 3 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium

* Q4 net profit 131.5 million zlotys ($32.29 million) versus 130.0 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll

* FY 2016 net profit 701 million zlotys versus 700.0 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 net interest income 389.2 million zlotys versus 391.0 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 net fee and commission income 156.7 million zlotys versus 151.0 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll

* Management to propose to retain FY 2016 net profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0727 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)