FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Bank Muscat says sukuk issue under Meethaq Sukuk Programme to commence on May 21
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2017 / 3:58 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bank Muscat says sukuk issue under Meethaq Sukuk Programme to commence on May 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat: •Says all regulatory approvals are now in place for the Meethaq Sukuk Programme •Debut issuance under the sukuk program i.e. Series 1 will commence on 21 May 2017 and close on 1 June 2017 •Series 1 will be for OMR 25 million with a green shoe option of a further OMR 25 million, in case of oversubscription •Series 1 will have a tenor of 5 years and will be issued through a public offer which will be open to all Omani and Non-Omani individuals as well as institutional investors Source: (bit.ly/2raB9iw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.