5 months ago
BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp announces branch office sales and consolidations
April 4, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp announces branch office sales and consolidations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Bank Mutual Corp

* Bank Mutual Corporation announces branch office sales and consolidations

* Bank Mutual Corporation announced that it will consolidate two retail branch offices into other nearby locations

* Bank Mutual Corp - After sales and consolidations, Bank Mutual will operate 57 banking locations in Wisconsin and one in Minnesota

* Bank Mutual Corp - Entered into agreement to sell 5 retail branch offices, including $52.6 million in deposits, $13.2 million in loans associated with offices

* Bank Mutual Corp - Pending sale consists of one office in Kenosha, two in Racine, and two in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and is expected to close in Q3

* Bank Mutual Corp - Terms of transaction were not announced

* Bank Mutual - Anticipates branch office sales, consolidations will provide approximately $1.3 million in net benefit to pre-tax earnings on annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

