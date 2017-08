May 11 (Reuters) - BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 20.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 12.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 99.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 70.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 29.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 26.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* NET INTEREST INCOME UP BY 40.2 PERCENT YOY DUE TO SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN INTEREST COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)