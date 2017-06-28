June 28 Bank Of America Corp
* Bank of America announces increases to quarterly common
stock dividend and common share repurchase program
* Bank of america corp - board plans to increase quarterly
dividend by 60 percent to $0.12 per share, beginning in the
third quarter of 2017.
* Bank of America - board authorized the repurchase of $12
billion in common stock from july 1, 2017 through june 30, 2018
* Bank of America - board also authorized repurchases to
offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans,
estimated to be about $0.9 billion
