BRIEF-Bank of America posts Q1 EPS of $0.41

April 18 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp:

* Bank of America reports Q1-17 net income of $4.9 billion, EPS of $0.41

* Qtrly revenue, net of interest expense, increased 7 pct to $22.2 billion from $20.8 billion

* Qtrly provision for credit losses declined 16 pct to $835 million from $997 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $21.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly noninterest income increased 9 pct to $11.2 billion

* Qtrly net charge-offs declined 13 pct to $934 million from $1.1 billion

* Q1 estimated CET1 ratio (basel 3 standardized) on fully phased-in basis 11.6 percent versus 11.5 percent in Q4

* Qtrly net charge-off ratio decreased to 0.42 pct from 0.48 pct

* Bank of America Corp CEO says U.S. economy continues to show consumer and business optimism

* Qtrly net interest income (NII) increased 5 pct to $11.1 billion