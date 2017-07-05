UPDATE 1-Chairman of struggling Ericsson to stand down
STOCKHOLM, July 5 The chairman of struggling Swedish mobile equipment company Ericsson plans to stand down before the company's next annual meeting in 2018, he said on Wednesday.
July 5 Bank of Baroda Ltd
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent with effect from July 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, July 5 The chairman of struggling Swedish mobile equipment company Ericsson plans to stand down before the company's next annual meeting in 2018, he said on Wednesday.
July 5 U.S. denim retailer True Religion Apparel Inc said on Wednesday it filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a restructuring agreement with a majority of its lenders.