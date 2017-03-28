FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: investment in Canada has been very weak
March 28, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: investment in Canada has been very weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada Governor, asked if April rate cut remains on the table, says bank in midst of next projection exercise, doesn't want to prejudge process

* Bank of Canada Governor says risks identified in last MPR are still on the table

* Bank of Canada Governor says confident government stimulus will show up in economic data this year

* Bank of Canada Governor says fundamentals pushing Toronto housing market higher

* Bank of Canada Governor says our greater concern is with stock of indebtedness and how people can service debts

* Bank of Canada Governor says U.S. uncertainty on fiscal side remains, we'll be doing our best with our assumptions in U.S. forecasts

* Bank of Canada Governor says contraction of energy sector appears to be behind us

* Bank of Canada Governor says adjustment to oil shock is proving to be a very slow process, it is not a straight line

* Bank of Canada Governor says adjustments happening more slowly than we expected, "We're confident we're going to get there"

* Bank of Canada Governor says if excessive capacity remains, interest rates could drift lower and raise concerns about de-anchoring

* Bank of Canada Governor says would be odd to forget about all downside risks because of a couple of positive data points

* Bank of Canada Governor says investment in Canada has been very weak, partly because of oil shock; watching for investment recovery

* Bank of Canada Governor's news conference ends Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

