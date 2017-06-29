BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking to write off bad debts from four firms
* Says board approves to write off bad debts from four firms totaled 787.5 million yuan ($116.16 million)
June 29 Bank Of China Ltd :
* Terms of office of Zhang Qi and Liu Xianghui as non-executive directors of bank expired Source text : (bit.ly/2u1NhRE) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 29 China Vanke Co Ltd has won the right to buy companies holding assets including land for 55.1 billion yuan ($8.13 billion), in a landmark auction of equity rights in China, state media reported on Thursday.