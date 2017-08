March 21 (Reuters) - Bank Of Chongqing Co Ltd

* Fy net profit attributable to shareholders of bank rmb 3.50 billion versus rmb3.17 billion

* Fy net interest income rmb 7.68 billion versus rmb7 billion last year

* Proposed a final dividend of rmb0.291 per share Source text for Eikon: