BRIEF-Safety Godown says fy revenue hk$122.4 million vs hk$154 million
* Profit for year attributable hk$269.6 million versus hk$ 845.7 million
June 28 Bank Of Chongqing Co Ltd:
* Gan Weimin tendered his resignation from positions as an executive director, chairman of board of directors
* Has resolved to designate Ran Hailing to perform duties of chairman of board until new chairman of board can fulfill duties
* Board considered and approved appointment Lin Jun as an executive director of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch insurer Aegon inadequately disclosed the costs of three types of investment-linked insurance policies between 1989 and 2004, a Dutch court ruled on Wednesday.