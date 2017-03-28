FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of Communications posts FY net profit of RMB 67.21 billion
#Financials
March 28, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Communications posts FY net profit of RMB 67.21 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd

* FY net interest income RMB 134,871 million versus RMB 144,172 million a year ago

* FY net profit RMB 67,210 million versus RMB 66,528 million a year ago

* As at Dec 31, capital adequacy ratio was 14.02 percent versus 13.49 percent a year ago

* "Commercial banks will face with huge pressures and great challenges in operations and management"

* Group's increase in total assets is expected to be not lower than 5% in 2017

* FY net interest spread and net interest margin decreased by 31 and 34 basis points on a year-on-year basis to 1.75% and 1.88% respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

