BRIEF-Bank of Communications posts FY net profit of RMB 67.21 billion

March 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd

* FY net interest income RMB 134,871 million versus RMB 144,172 million a year ago

* FY net profit RMB 67,210 million versus RMB 66,528 million a year ago

* As at Dec 31, capital adequacy ratio was 14.02 percent versus 13.49 percent a year ago

* "Commercial banks will face with huge pressures and great challenges in operations and management"

* Group's increase in total assets is expected to be not lower than 5% in 2017

* FY net interest spread and net interest margin decreased by 31 and 34 basis points on a year-on-year basis to 1.75% and 1.88% respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: