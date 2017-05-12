FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of Communications says final offer price of BOCOM International Shares to be issued under global offering is hk$2.68 per Offer Share
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Communications says final offer price of BOCOM International Shares to be issued under global offering is hk$2.68 per Offer Share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd -

* Final offer price in respect of BOCOM International shares to be issued under global offering is hk$2.68

* International underwriting agreement relating to international offering was entered into by BOCOM International & underwriters of international offering

* BOCOM International is expected to be listed on main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on friday, 19 May 2017

* BOCOM International granted to international underwriters over-allotment option

* Pursuant to over-allotment option BOCOM International may be required to issue up to aggregate of 100 million BOCOM international offer shares

* Market capital of BOCOM international following completion of global offering will be approximately hk$7,146.7 million Source text (bit.ly/2r0FMvz) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.