BRIEF-Bank of Communications says final offer price of BOCOM International Shares to be issued under global offering is hk$2.68 per Offer Share

May 12 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd -
* Final offer price in respect of BOCOM International shares to be issued under global offering is hk$2.68
* International underwriting agreement relating to international offering was entered into by BOCOM International & underwriters of international offering
* BOCOM International is expected to be listed on main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on friday, 19 May 2017
* BOCOM International granted to international underwriters over-allotment option
* Pursuant to over-allotment option BOCOM International may be required to issue up to aggregate of 100 million BOCOM international offer shares
* Market capital of BOCOM international following completion of global offering will be approximately hk$7,146.7 million Source text (bit.ly/2r0FMvz) Further company coverage: