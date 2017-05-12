BRIEF-Bank of Communications says final offer price of BOCOM International Shares to be issued under global offering is hk$2.68 per Offer Share

May 12 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd -

* Final offer price in respect of BOCOM International shares to be issued under global offering is hk$2.68

* International underwriting agreement relating to international offering was entered into by BOCOM International & underwriters of international offering

* BOCOM International is expected to be listed on main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on friday, 19 May 2017

* BOCOM International granted to international underwriters over-allotment option

* Pursuant to over-allotment option BOCOM International may be required to issue up to aggregate of 100 million BOCOM international offer shares

* Market capital of BOCOM international following completion of global offering will be approximately hk$7,146.7 million