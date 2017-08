April 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd

* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders RMB 19,323 million versus RMB 19,066 million

* As at March 31, tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 12.03 percent

* Qtrly net interest income RMB 31,217 million versus RMB 34,028 million