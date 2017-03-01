FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Cyprus posts FY pretax profit of 64 mln euros
March 1, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Cyprus posts FY pretax profit of 64 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Bank Of Cyprus Holdings Plc

* Says modest profit after tax of 64 million euros.

* Says CET1 ratio at 14.7 percent; 70 basis points added during full-year 2016.

* Says deposits up by 2.3 billion euros or 16 percent in 2016.

* Says underlying pre provision operating profitability in Q4 was strong at 148 million euros or 566 million euros for full year.

* Says loans in arrears for more than 90 days were reduced by 459 million euros in fourth-quarter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

