6 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of East Asia FY profit for the year from cont ops HK$3.53 bln
February 17, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of East Asia FY profit for the year from cont ops HK$3.53 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Bank of East Asia Ltd:

* FY net interest income HK$11.1 billion versus hk$11.93 billion

* FY impairment losses on loans and receivables HK$3.46 billion versus HK$2.03 billion

* FY profit for the year from continuing operations HK$3.525 billion versus HK$5.336 billion

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio as at year end 12.1 percent

* The board has declared a second interim dividend for the year ended 31st December, 2016 of HK$0.28 per share

* "For 2017, we aim to increase non-interest income, mainly from treasury, insurance and wealth management operations"

* As at year end net interest margin narrowed from 1.66 pct in 2015 to 1.60 pct in 2016

* "Cautiously optimistic that loan demand will improve in most markets in 2017"

* "Expect asset quality to stabilise in coming year"

* "In brokking operations outlook for 2017 remains challenging"

* "The credit situation on the mainland remains difficult" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

