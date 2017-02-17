FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank Of East Asia says William Doo Wai-Hoi resigned as independent Non-Executive Director
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 17, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bank Of East Asia says William Doo Wai-Hoi resigned as independent Non-Executive Director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of East Asia Ltd:

* Bank Of E Asia-...More Board Changes

* William Doo Wai-Hoi has tendered his resignation as an independent Non- Executive Director

* William Doo Wai-Hoi will cease as a member of audit committee of bank

* Richard Li Tzar-Kai and Kuok Khoon-Ean have informed bank that they will not seek re-election and therefore will retire from board

* Richard Li Tzar-Kai and Kuok Khoon-Ean are independent Non-Executive Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

