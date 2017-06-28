BRIEF-General de Galerias Comerciales to list on Spain's alternative market - MAB
* GENERAL DE GALERIAS COMERCIALES SOCIMI RECEIVES POSITIVE OPINION FROM REGULATOR TO LIST ON SPAIN'S ALTERNATIVE MARKET AS OF JULY 4
June 28 Co-operative Bank Plc
* Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority says it accepts plan from investors in Co-operative bank to build greater resilience
* BoE says supervisors will remain closely engaged with the bank while actions taken forward
* BoE says implementation of plan subject to certain regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Huw Jones)
PARIS, June 28 French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will announce "strong measures" in the coming weeks in order to boost the attractiveness of Paris as a global financial hub, said a government spokesman on Wednesday.