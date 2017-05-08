FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of India says Dinabandhu Mohapatra appointed as MD, CEO
May 8, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of India says Dinabandhu Mohapatra appointed as MD, CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd

* Says Dinabandhu Mohapatra assumes office as managing director & CEO of Bank of India

* Says also reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10bps from 8.50% to 8.40% with effect from May 7, 2017 Source text: [The Government of India has appointed Mr. Dinabandhu Mohapatra as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of India, with effect from May 5, 2017. The Bank has also reduced its Marginal Cost of funds based Lending rate (MCLR) by 10bps from 8.50% to 8.40% with effect from May 7, 2017] Further company coverage:

