BRIEF-Panmure Gordon & Co enters into settlement agreement with Patric Johnson
* Says co has entered into a settlement agreement with ceo, Patric Johnson for terms of his departure from co
July 7 Bank of India Ltd
* Says LIC of India raises stake in co by 3.1 percent to 14.25 percent via open-market purchase and preference share allotment
COLOMBO, July 7 Sri Lankan stocks on Friday ended at their highest in a week, underpinned by manufacturing and diversified shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.