March 24 Bank Of Ireland:

* CEO intention to step down before the end of 2017

* Announces group chief executive officer Richie Boucher's intention to step down before end of 2017

* Boucher will continue in his role pending completion of this process

* Effective date of Boucher's departure is not yet known and a further announcement will be made when date has been agreed

* As part of board's ongoing succession planning, a selection process is underway to appoint a new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)