FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland organic capital generation offset by pension deficit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland organic capital generation offset by pension deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland

* Group continues to trade in line with expectations

* Our net interest margin increased by 3bps from 2.27 pct in H2 2016 to 2.30 pct in Q1

* Business income has remained in line with second half of 2016

* New lending in Q1 2017 was in line with our expectations and included a c.30 pct increase in ROI mortgage volumes relative to Q1 2016

* Customer loan volumes were eur 78 billion at end of March 2017

* Asset quality across our loan portfolios has continued to improve during Q1 2017 in line with our expectations

* At end of March 2017, group's fully loaded CET 1 ratio was 12.0 pct, compared to 12.3 pct at end of December 2016

* Group's organic capital generation of c.30bps during quarter was offset by an increase in pension deficit Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.