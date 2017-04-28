BRIEF-Bank of Ireland organic capital generation offset by pension deficit

April 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland

* Group continues to trade in line with expectations

* Our net interest margin increased by 3bps from 2.27 pct in H2 2016 to 2.30 pct in Q1

* Business income has remained in line with second half of 2016

* New lending in Q1 2017 was in line with our expectations and included a c.30 pct increase in ROI mortgage volumes relative to Q1 2016

* Customer loan volumes were eur 78 billion at end of March 2017

* Asset quality across our loan portfolios has continued to improve during Q1 2017 in line with our expectations

* At end of March 2017, group's fully loaded CET 1 ratio was 12.0 pct, compared to 12.3 pct at end of December 2016

* Group's organic capital generation of c.30bps during quarter was offset by an increase in pension deficit