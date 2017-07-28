FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 26 minutes ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland takes 70 mln euro deduction for dividend return

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland Group Plc

* H1 underlying profit before tax 480 million euros versus 560 million euros profit a year ago

* Net impairment charge 59 million euros versus 93 million euros year ago, tight control over costs

* H1 NIM 2.32 percent versus 2.30 in Q1, cut non-performing loans by 0.8 billion eur to 5.4 billion euros

* Fully loaded H1 core tier 1 capital ratio 12.5 percent versus 12.0 percent at end-March

* Net loan book 76.9 billion eur versus 78 billion end-March, H1 new lending of 6.6 billion euros

* Pension deficit of 0.49 billion euros, volatility reduced by increased interest rate, inflation hedging

* H1 Irish mortgage lending up over 30 percent, increasing market share to 26 percent

* Fully loaded CET1 ratio of 12.5 percent is after a deduction of 70 million euros for potential dividend

* Reiterates expectation to recommence "modest" dividend payments in respect of fy 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

