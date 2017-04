April 12 Bank of Jiangsu Co Ltd

* Says it, KGI Bank, Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd and Heilan Home Co Ltd plan to set up consumer finance firm with registered capital at 600 million yuan ($87.06 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oX6oNr; bit.ly/2o6iwaR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8918 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)