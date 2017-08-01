FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Marin Bancorp says to buy Bank of Napa
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 2:14 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Bank of Marin Bancorp says to buy Bank of Napa

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Bank Of Marin Bancorp

* Bank of Marin Bancorp announces acquisition agreement with Bank of Napa

* Says deal will be immediately accretive to BMRC's earnings, adding to shareholder value

* BNNP shareholders will receive fixed exchange ratio of 0.3070 shares of BMRC common stock for each share of BNNP common stock outstanding

* Transaction is valued at $51.0 million, or $20.25 per share of BNNP common stock

* Upon closing deal, BMRC will add one board member from Bank of Napa to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

