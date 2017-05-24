BRIEF-Bank of Montreal announces subordinated note issue

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal

* Bank of Montreal announces subordinated note issue

* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program

* Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.57 per cent per annum (paid semi-annually) until June 1, 2022

* Notes bear interest at three-month bankers' acceptance rate plus 1.25 percent thereafter (paid quarterly) until their maturity on June 1, 2027