3 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of Montreal announces subordinated note issue
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 10:56 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Montreal announces subordinated note issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal

* Bank of Montreal announces subordinated note issue

* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program

* Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.57 per cent per annum (paid semi-annually) until June 1, 2022

* Notes bear interest at three-month bankers' acceptance rate plus 1.25 percent thereafter (paid quarterly) until their maturity on June 1, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

