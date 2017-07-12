BRIEF-China Gezhouba unit's consortium wins land auction for 6.5 bln yuan in Nanjing city
* Says unit's consortium wins land auction for 6.5 billion yuan ($957.67 million) in Nanjing city
July 12Bank of Nanjing Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 17
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 18 and the dividend will be paid on July 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T1D1qn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit's consortium wins land auction for 6.5 billion yuan ($957.67 million) in Nanjing city
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sunac China Holdings Limited's (Sunac) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), its senior unsecured rating and the rating on its outstanding USD400 million 8.75% senior notes due 2019 to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Fitch has also put all the ratings on Watch Negative. Sunac's ratings have been downgraded to reflect the company's acquisitive business approach, which will make i