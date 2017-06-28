June 28 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:
* Bank of New York Mellon-board approves repurchase of up to
$2.6 billion of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, over a
four-quarter period
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - the board also approved the
additional repurchase of up to $500 million of the company’s
common stock
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - new common stock repurchase
plan replaces all previously authorized common stock repurchase
plans
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - 2017 capital plan also
includes about 26 percent increase to company’s quarterly cash
dividend, commencing as early as q3 of 2017
Source text (bit.ly/2ujw6dK)
