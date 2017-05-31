FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, BNY Mellon Government Securities Services Corp
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, BNY Mellon Government Securities Services Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp

* Formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, BNY Mellon Government Securities Services Corp

* BNY Mellon Government Securities Services will be headquartered in New York

* Bank of New York Mellon - ‍BNY Mellon Government Securities Services appointed Brian Ruane as CEO to lead management and operations of subsidiary​

* Bank of New York Mellon-BNY Mellon Government Securities Services board to include Elizabeth Robinson,Richard Ketchum,David Weisbrod as independent directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.