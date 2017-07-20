FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon Q2 earnings per share $0.88
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon Q2 earnings per share $0.88

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was a credit of $7 million versus a credit of $9 million

* BNY mellon reports second quarter earnings of $926 million or $0.88 per common share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* qtrly ‍total revenue of $3.96 billion, increased 5% year-over-year​

* ‍approved quarterly common stock dividend increase of 26% to $0.24 per share and repurchase of up to $3.1 billion of common stock​

* At Q2-end, ‍AUM of $1.77 trillion increased 6% reflecting higher market values and net inflows​

* Q2 net interest revenue $826‍​ million versus $767 million

* qtrly non-GAAP total revenue $3,953 million versus. $3,772 million

* Q2 revenue view $3.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

