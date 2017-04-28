BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.13
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
April 28 Bank of Shanghai Co Ltd
* Says its Q1 net profit up 6.55 percent y/y at 3.9 billion yuan ($565.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2prMEko
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8958 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
* American Campus Communities announces increased quarterly dividend