US STOCKS-Dow, S&P advance but tech weighs on Nasdaq
* ISM factory activity index for June rises to 57.8 vs. est. 55.2
July 3 Bank Of The Ozarks
* Bank of the Ozarks announces increased regular quarterly dividend
* Increases quarterly dividend by 2.9 percent to $0.18per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ISM factory activity index for June rises to 57.8 vs. est. 55.2
* Welcia Holdings likely recorded a more than 40% rise in operating profit to about 6.5 billion yen in the March-May quarter - Nikkei