3 minutes ago
BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks posts Q2 earnings per share $0.73
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 3 minutes ago

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks posts Q2 earnings per share $0.73

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Bank Of The Ozarks

* Bank of the Ozarks announces record second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bank of the Ozarks - net interest income for q2 of 2017 was $202.1 million, a 69.8 pct increase from $119.0 million for q2 of 2016

* Bank of the Ozarks - net interest margin, on fte basis, was 4.99 pct for Q2 of 2017, an increase of 17 basis points from 4.82 pct for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

