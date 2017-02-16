BRIEF-Fitch ratings downgrades UBI Banca to 'BBB-'
* Fitch ratings agency says it has downgraded UBI Banca's rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', outlook negative
Feb 16 Bank Of The Philippine Islands:
* Full-year income of 22.1 billion pesos, up 20.9%
* FY comprehensive income was 21.74 billion pesos, up 30.2%
* In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch ratings agency says it has downgraded UBI Banca's rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', outlook negative
ABUJA, Feb 20 Nigeria's central bank will sell dollars to consumers at 20 percent above the interbank rate, as part of an effort to reduce the premium people pay on the black market, the bank said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.