March 27 (Reuters) - Bank Of Zhengzhou Co Ltd

* FY net profit attributable RMB4 billion versus RMB3.36 billion

* FY net interest income RMB 8.30 billion versus RMB 6.91 billion

* Cash dividends of RMB2.2 per ten shares before tax for year ended december 31, 2016 has been proposed