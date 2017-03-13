FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bank Pekao terminates agreement with Briju, mBank witholds credit products
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
March 13, 2017 / 4:42 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bank Pekao terminates agreement with Briju, mBank witholds credit products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Briju SA:

* Bank Pekao terminates a loan agreement dated Aug 5, 2016, with the company

* The bank's multipurpose credit line of up to 15.7 million zlotys ($3.86 million) has been terminated with a 30 day notice

* Also mBank witholds possibilities of using its credit products by Briju

* The above decisions follow the announcement of Briju's Jan. prelim. revenue fall of 74.4 pct YoY, published on March 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0669 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.