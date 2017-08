BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg Q1 net profit up at RUB 1.48 billion

May 25 (Reuters) - BANK SAINT PETERSBURG:

* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 1.48 BILLION VERSUS RUB 1.17 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME OF RUB 4.67 BILLION VERSUS RUB 5.07 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROVISION FOR LOAN IMPAIRMENTS OF RUB 2.65 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.94 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST MARGIN AMOUNTED TO 3.5 PERCENT VERSUS 3.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* AS AT APRIL 1 TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO WAS 11.9 PERCENT

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME OF RUB 1.2 BILLION, UP 3.8 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2rC8ZNz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)