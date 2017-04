March 24 Bank Saint Petersburg:

* Recommends dividend of 1.05 rouble per ordinary share and of 0.11 rouble per preferred share for 2016, totaling to 463.7 million roubles ($8.10 million)

* The recommended record date is May 31 Source text - bit.ly/2myLEe8

