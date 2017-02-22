BRIEF-Bank Zenit plans secondary offering of bonds for RUB 1.9 bln

Feb 22 (Reuters) -

**Bank Zenit plans secondary offering of 08 series bonds for up to 1.9 billion roubles ($32.95 million), in case bonds are submitted under the option, Reuters cites materials for investors

**Price benchmark is not lower than 100 pct from nominal, corresponding to yield to maturity of 11.03 pct per annum

**Book building is planned on Feb. 28

($1 = 57.6610 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)