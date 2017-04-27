BRIEF-Dextera Surgical reports Q3 loss per share of $0.50
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
April 27 BankFinancial Corp-
* BankFinancial Corp extends share repurchase program
* BankFinancial Corp - directors has extended expiration of company's current share repurchase authorization from june 30, 2017 to december 31, 2017
* BankFinancial Corp - there are 411,588 shares of common stock authorized for repurchase through december 31, 2017
* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results