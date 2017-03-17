FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bankrate Inc files for non timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Bankrate Inc -

* Co files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Expects to disclose a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting in its annual report

* In connection with finalizing the financial statements for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2016, calculation error was found in valuation report

* Calculation error found in report was was key input in valuation of impairment of finite lived assets in 2016 fiscal year in quizzle business Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2mWqdT2] Further company coverage:

