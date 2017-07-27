FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Banner Bank to sell Utah branches to People’S Intermountain Bank
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Twitter shares tumble as flat user growth disappoints investors
Earnings
Twitter shares tumble as flat user growth disappoints investors
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Healthcare
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Banner Bank to sell Utah branches to People’S Intermountain Bank

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Banner Corp

* Banner bank agrees to sell utah branches to people’s intermountain bank

* Banner - ‍purchase and assumption agreement includes approximately $260 million in loans, $180 million in deposits​

* Banner - ‍utah branches will continue operating as banner bank until transaction is completed​

* Banner - ‍purchase and assumption agreement includes all of banner bank's seven utah branches​

* Banner - at completion, branches will operate under name of bank of american fork, a division of people's intermountain bank

* Banner corp - enters purchase and assumption agreement to sell its utah branches and related assets and liabilities to people's intermountain bank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.