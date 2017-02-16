BRIEF-Banque Cantonale Vaudoise FY net profit at CHF 310 mln

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise:

* Will propose an ordinary dividend of 23 Swiss francs per share and a special distribution of 10 francs per share out of paid-in reserves

* Fy total revenues fell 6% year on year to 967 million Swiss francs ($963.53 million)despite slightly higher business volumes

* Fy net interest income dropped 3% to CHF 478 mln owing to new provisions for credit risk

* Fy commission and fee income decreased 7% to 308 mln Swiss francs

* Fy net profit came in at 310 mln Swiss francs, down 8% from 2015 but higher than in 2013 and 2014

* Fy 2017 results are expected to trend along same lines as in prior years Source text - bit.ly/2lTkJoE

($1 = 1.0036 Swiss francs)